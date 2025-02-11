Nine sentenced in East Texas large-scale drug trafficking ring

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2025 at 4:05 pm

TYLER — Nine people have been sentenced in connection to a large-scale federal drug trafficking ring that operated in East Texas. The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Texas announced on Monday that in 2021, law enforcement determined the organization was run by Edgar Garcia, Jr., as the head of the operation. Authorities began the investigation to identify who was receiving methamphetamine from Garcia.

A release from U.S. Attorney’s Office stated, “During the investigation, law enforcement executed residential search warrants, purchased methamphetamine and/or firearms directly from Garcia and other members of his drug trafficking organization, and directed traffic stops to intercept narcotics and firearms being transported for distribution. Ultimately, multiple kilograms of methamphetamine were seized during the operation.”



The attorney’s office released the names of those within the organization who have since been sentenced to federal prison.

Edgar Garcia, Jr., 26 of Nacogdoches, sentenced to 12 and a half years

Justin Michael Sanchez, 33 of Nacogdoches, sentenced to 19 and a half years

Beverly Hurst, 26 of Center, sentenced to 12 and a half years

Jason Clepper, 36 of Goliad, sentenced to 12 and a half years

Blake Trahan, 29 of Center, sentenced to 4 years

Austin Yarbrough, 32 of Timpson, sentenced to 15 and a half years

Laddarus Perkins, 40 of Timpson, sentenced to 11 years and 3 months

Jeanese Fenley, 43 of Timpson, sentenced to 5 years and 10 months

Koury Nowell, 49 of Gary City, sentenced to 2 years and 9 months

Law enforcement found almost a dozen firearms, that were sold as part of a narcotics transaction or being used to guard the drugs, from various people within the organization.

The case was prosecuted as part of a joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program.

