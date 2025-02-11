Texas REAL ID deadline looming

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2025 at 4:16 pm

AUSTIN – The Austin American-Statesman reports that if you don’t already have a REAL ID, you are likely to become a lot more familiar with the nomenclature in the coming months. This is because after May 7 of this year, possessing a REAL ID will be mandatory in order to fly domestically.

As a result of the REAL ID Act, passed in 2005 in response to 9/11, the new ID variant will be made mandatory in an effort to maintain security and thwart fraudulent identification.

As the deadline to obtain this class of ID approaches quickly, here’s how to know if you already have one, how to get one and what happens if you do not acquire one.

How to know if you already have a REAL ID

REAL IDs have been in distribution since 2016, so if you have recently replaced or renewed your ID, you likely already have one. Texans can see if they already have the correct ID credentials by looking into the top right-hand corner of their current ID.

If there is a gold circle with a white star in the middle, this is an indication that you have already received REAL ID status on your driver’s license. If this symbol is missing, then you will need to renew your ID before the May deadline.

What do I need to do to get a REAL ID in Texas?

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, you can apply for a new REAL ID-compliant Texas driver’s license or ID at any DPS office.

Be warned: Texans have had to endure frustratingly long waits for driver’s licenses and state IDs due to a backlog of services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a staffing shortage.

Additionally, you may also be eligible to renew your existing Texas driver’s license or ID online, which will result in being given a new license with the REAL ID signifier.

It is also important to note that you can still use your current, unexpired Texas driver’s license or ID to drive and for non-federal ID purposes.

Do I need a REAL ID to fly in 2025 domestically?

Yes, starting May 7, it will be mandatory to have a REAL ID in order to fly domestically in the United States.

If you do not have a driver’s license, using a passport or an enhanced driver’s license is also acceptable.

What is the difference between a REAL ID and an enhanced driver’s license in Texas?

A REAL ID driver’s license is simply an updated one with the REAL ID signifier on the card.

An enhanced driver’s license is a more involved version of a driver’s license that also provides information similar to that of a passport, and thus can be used as proof of citizenship.

