Texas House speaker vows to pass voucher bill

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2025 at 11:59 am

AUSTIN – The Dallas Morning News reports Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows has vowed to pass a “school choice” law this session in response to public statements from President Donald Trump. “The Texas House must now pass School Choice to deliver a gigantic Victory for Texas students and parents,” Trump said in a recent post on Truth Social, his social media platform. “I will be watching them closely.” Burrows’ response was simple. “We will,” the newly elected speaker said on X, attaching Trump’s post. Similar proposals to use taxpayer money to help families pay for private school education have died in the House in recent years. This year could be different, and with Burrows’ endorsement of the policy, it now appears momentum is behind the Republican-led effort.

“I support empowering parents to decide the best educational option for their children, and I believe the votes are there in the House for a universal school choice program to pass this session,” Burrows said in an emailed statement Monday. “The House is prepared to lead on this issue and, importantly, on securing meaningful investments for public education and teacher pay raises.” Gov. Greg Abbott has made passing a school choice bill his top policy goal for this year’s legislative session. Abbott has said he believes the votes are there after the governor worked to unseat several House members who helped block voucher-style efforts in 2023. The Senate quickly approved a school choice measure, Senate Bill 2, last week after Abbott made it an emergency item during his recent State of the State address. The bill passed largely on party lines and arrived in the House on Thursday. Trump congratulated Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and SB 2 author Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, in his post. Republican budget writers have proposed using $1 billion of surplus money to create a school choice fund.

