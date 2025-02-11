FEMA officials fired after Musk claims they paid to house migrants in ‘luxury’ NYC hotels

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2025 at 11:07 am

J. David Ake/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- After Elon Musk complained about federal spending for housing migrants in what he called "luxury hotels" housing in New York City, the Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday four FEMA officials who it said made the payments had been fired.

The firings include the agency's chief financial officer, two program analysts and a grant specialist, DHS said in a statement that labeled them "deep state activists."

The money came from the FEMA grant program.

"Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS will not sit idly and allow deep state activists to undermine the will and safety of the American people," the DHS statement said.

Further details about the firings were not immediately released.

Musk claimed on X that his Department of Government Efficiency "discovered" that FEMA over $50 million to 'luxury" hotels for "migrant housing," and doing so violated the president's executive order calling for an immigration crackdown.

A short time later, Acting FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton posted on X that payments to those luxury hotels had been suspended as of Saturday and “personnel will be held accountable.”

Trump echoed Musk's criticism of FEMA and continued to bash it in a social media post on Truth Social Tuesday.

He said that the agency is being investigated due to allegedly mismanaging money and not helping North Carolina; and that the agency should be "TERMINATED."

ABC News' Justin Gomez, Oren Oppenheim and Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back