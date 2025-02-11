Search continues for wanted man

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2025 at 7:57 am

SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted 32-year-old man who has been missing for a year. According to our news partner KETK, the sheriff’s office identified the man as Brantaja Dewaye Holloway-Blevins who is wanted for manufactured delivery of a controlled substance since August 2024. Holloway-Blevins is described as a black man, with black hair and brown eyes, weighs around 160 pounds and is 6 foot 1 inch.

Anyone with information about Holloway Blevins is asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600 or the Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

