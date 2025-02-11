Man arrested after girl struck boarding school bus

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2025 at 7:57 am

UPSHUR COUNTY — A man has been arrested for allegedly hitting a New Diana ISD student with his vehicle on Monday while she was crossing the road to board a school bus. According to our news partner KETK, the crash took place at the intersection of FM 726 and U.S. Highway 259 when a driver, who was later identified as Jerry Martin, 56 of Longview, ignored the red flashing lights on the bus and struck the student. Martin was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is currently being held in the Upshur County Jail on a $100,000 bond. The student has been treated and released from a local hospital, according to New Diana ISD assistant superintendent Greg Pope.

New Diana ISD is being joined in warning drivers by others school districts like Palestine ISD and Mount Pleasant ISD, they’ve has accidents like this in the past. Both districts are urging drivers to be extra cautious for school busses.

The only time that a driver doesn’t need to stop for a bus is when there’s a barrier between the two lanes. Drivers who are caught ignoring school bus stop signs could face a class ‘C’ misdemeanor and a fine of up to $1,000. The penalty can be upgraded to more serious charges if a child is injured.

