Mavericks center Daniel Gafford leaves Monday’s game vs. Kings with sprained right knee

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2025 at 4:59 am
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford left Monday night’s home game against the Sacramento Kings early in the second quarter with a sprained right knee.

Gafford and Kings guard Malik Monk made knee-to-knee contact near center court as Sacramento brought the ball upcourt. Gafford went down immediately, holding his right knee, and had to be helped to the locker room.

The Mavericks were already playing without power forwards Anthony Davis (groin) and P.J. Washington (sprained ankle) and centers Dereck Lively II (ankle stress fracture) and Dwight Powell (strained hip).

Davis was hurt in his Mavericks debut Saturday following the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 1. Coach Jason Kidd said before the game the 10-time All-Star’s injury is still being evaluated. Davis is out at least through the All-Star break.

