Will the feds pay for Texas’ $11 billion border crackdown?

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2025 at 3:59 pm

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Express-News reports that the push to reimburse Texas for $11 billion the state has spent on Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security crackdown is underway as the governor heads to D.C. this week to make his case while Texas Republicans in Congress are gearing up for a funding fight. Abbott, who has urged congressional leaders to pay the state and met with President Donald Trump in the White House last week, is set to visit Capitol Hill Wednesday. The visit comes as Congress is working on government spending bills ahead of a mid-March deadline. Multiple members from Texas have filed bills to reimburse the state, which has sent thousands of soldiers and state troopers to patrol the border and constructed new sections of border barriers. Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn has said Texas members of Congress should refuse to support other federal legislation until the payment is made.

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, a Weatherford Republican, is set to introduce a bill Monday that would allow Texas to submit border security expenses to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. That agency would review the expenses and decide what is eligible for reimbursement, then submit that list to Congress for funding. “Texas was forced to take on the job of the federal government and step up to protect our homes and communities from invasion,” Williams said in a statement. “I want to thank Governor Abbott for defending our nation in a time of crisis and agree that it is time Texans are repaid for footing the bill for Biden’s failures at the border.” U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Houston Republican, has also been pushing a separate reimbursement bill he filed last month with U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Austin. That bill would make states that have spent more than $2.5 billion on border security in the past 10 years eligible for reimbursement by the federal government. The threshold at would appear to only make Texas eligible.

Go Back