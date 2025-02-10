The Dallas Mavericks are not moving to Las Vegas

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2025 at 1:52 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that for 13 months, other than within high-level Mavericks meetings, few in Dallas have heard this side of Patrick Dumont. Dumont’s comments in an interview with The Dallas Morning News are his first since the Mavericks eight days ago shocked the basketball world by sending Luka Doncic, 25, to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a blockbuster trade that brought 10-time All-Star forward Anthony Davis, 31, to Dallas. Dumont, who stands behind the trade, says the backlash was anticipated. His tone and messaging to The News — and by extension fans — showed a dimension of his persona that had not publicly surfaced since his family’s purchase of the franchise’s majority interest on Dec. 27, 2023. Though he never raised his voice, his words at times were fiery, passionate and blunt, including when asked about an unsubstantiated and implausible narrative that has gained legs in the trade’s aftermath.

“The Dallas Mavericks are not moving to Las Vegas,” Dumont said. “There is no question in that. That is the answer, unequivocally. The Dallas Mavericks are the Dallas Mavericks and they will be in Dallas.” The Brooklyn-raised NBA fan, Johns Hopkins and Columbia graduate is the COO of Sands Corp., which is based in Las Vegas but operates properties in Macao and Singapore. When the Adelson and Dumont families purchased 67% of the Mavericks from Mark Cuban and several minority owners, the Adelson-Dumont Las Vegas roots were immediately noted, and some wondered whether the Dallas franchise could eventually move there. Aside from the absurdity of a franchise moving from the fourth-largest media market in the country to the 40th, there’s the reality that the NBA Board of Governors would never approve such a move. Yes, NBA franchises on occasion have moved, but none from a top-five media market that they weren’t sharing with another NBA team. Besides, when the NBA does grant a team for Las Vegas and perhaps Seattle, league owners will want the respective projected $6 billion expansion fees. The possibility of casino gambling being legalized in Texas is murky at best, but Dumont, again emphatically, says the Adelson-Dumont vision of Dallas with or without gaming is crystal clear.

