Five arrested following narcotics investigation in Livingston

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2025 at 1:20 pm

LIVINGSTON — A routine traffic stop in Livingston led to a narcotics investigation where five people were arrested.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, during the night on Feb. 5, officers stopped a vehicle on Mill Gate Road for a traffic violation. Officers identified the driver as Justin Martin, 36 of Cleveland, and passenger Holli Pederson, 27 of Livingston. They began to search the vehicle after allegedly smelling burnt marijuana. Officials then determined that Martin and Pederson were in possession of meth and marijuana. Martin was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance with a $50,000 bond while Pederson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with a $15,000 bond.

After the search of the vehicle, information provided by Martin and Pederson led to a search warrant for the home of Kenneth Ray Lockhart Jr., 60 of Livingston, and Lou Ann Hudson, 63 of Livingston. According to the sheriff’s office, police searched the home on Feb. 6 and found a large quantity of meth, items used to package and weigh narcotics for distribution and cocaine. Hudson is expected to be arrested upon the issuance of warrants for her involvement in the incident, officials said.

While searching the residence, officers reportedly encountered Calvin Sweeten, 39 of Livingston, and Jeanie Cain, 33 of Livingston, leaving the home. The sheriff’s office said they found Sweeten and Cain in possession of meth, while they left three children unattended inside the home asleep on a mattress on the floor. Officials said the home was being powered by a long extension cord, ran from the neighboring house where the search warrant was served, which had a space heater plugged in and running.

Lockhart was arrested for the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Sweeten and Cain were also arrested for three counts of abandoning or endangering a child, and possession of a controlled substance. Sweeten’s bond totals to $65,000 while Cain’s bond total is $60,000. All five people were transported and booked into the Polk County Jail.

