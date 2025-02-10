At least 51 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Guatemala

February 10, 2025

(GUATEMALA CITY) -- At least 51 people were killed as a bus plunged into a ravine early Monday in Guatemala City, officials said.

At least 20 more were seriously injured, they said.

City officials said the incident occurred when the bus veered off a highway and went into a ravine.

Photos released by fire officials showed the bus upside-down in the ravine as they pulled passengers from the wreckage.

In a statement, Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo said the country's army and disaster relief agency would aid in the response.

Arevalo also said he would declare a period of national mourning.

"I stand in solidarity with the families of the victims who today woke up to heartbreaking news. Their pain is my pain," he said.

