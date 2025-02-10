Judge turns on Paxton and megadonors

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2025 at 11:27 am

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that David Schenck, the new presiding judge on Texas’ Court of Criminal Appeals, is on a mission to make sweeping changes to the rules governing judicial elections in the Lone Star State. Right now, Schenck points out, anyone can donate to a judge’s political campaign in Texas, even if they are in the middle of a case the same judge will decide. There are few restrictions on how much they can give. And nothing in the law or ethics rules stops judicial candidates, including sitting judges, from asking those people for contributions directly. “We need to do something about this,” Schenck, a Republican, said in an interview shortly before he took the bench in January. “The adults need to enter the room here.” Now that he has a leadership position on one of Texas’ two statewide courts, Schenck intends to make that happen — even though he and two of his newly elected colleagues just won their seats on the bench with unprecedented support from deep-pocketed special interests.

Ultraconservative billionaires including West Texas oilman Dan Wilks, Dallas telecom company founder Kenny Troutt and Houston software magnate Mike Rydin were all top contributors to a political action committee (PAC) supporting Schenck and the two other successful CCA candidates. The PAC raised $350,000, far more than any CCA hopeful has collected in the last decade, campaign finance records show. The fundraising blitz was set up by allies of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who vowed revenge against the CCA’s incumbent judges after they ruled that he could not unilaterally prosecute election fraud cases. Schenck said he never asked for help from Paxton or the PAC that supported him, and that he did not coordinate with them during his campaign. He also did not run at Paxton’s behest, and said he has been careful not to comment on how he would have ruled in the election fraud case that galvanized Paxton and his allies. Still, Schenck said that if any of the reforms he’s calling for make it harder for himself or his fellow judges to raise campaign dollars in the future, it’s worth the risk. “It makes you feel better about the office when you’re in it,” Schenck said.

Go Back