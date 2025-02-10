Texas in the crosshairs of any trade war

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2025 at 11:23 am

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports the Trump Administration’s proposed 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada have been delayed, but Texas will be “in the line of fire” if they are eventually put in place, a government economist warns. Pia Orrenius, vice president and senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, described the coming year as a “balancing act” between headwinds and tailwinds. She spoke on Friday at the institution’s economic outlook event. On one hand, Orrenius cited the palpable optimism within the business community for potential deregulation and lower taxes that would bolster growth. But on the other, tariffs, lower immigration and government spending cuts could hinder growth, she told reporters. The Trump Administration has already begun a crackdown on illegal immigration. And though its future is unclear, a federal spending freeze has thrown Biden-era grants into chaos. Tariffs, though, could hit Texas the hardest.

“We’re really in the line of fire here on tariffs, if they come, to place those tariffs on Mexico,” Orrenius said. Long before Mexico usurped China as the No. 1 importer to the U.S., it was Texas’ biggest trading partner, and that relationship continues to this day. Orrenius said her team had done a “back of the envelope” calculation into what a 25% tariff on Mexico could do to the Texas economy, and found a 15-30% decrease in GDP growth. At a baseline, many economists view tariffs as inflationary, lowering consumer purchasing power, pushing up prices and potentially curbing consumption. That, in turn, becomes a drag on economic growth. However, Orrenius pointed out that because of production sharing between the U.S., Mexico and Canada, tariffs can also amount to a tax on domestically manufactured products, both nationally and statewide. For example, a General Motors plant in Mexico manufactures transmissions that can be used in the SUVs produced at GM’s assembly plant in Arlington. Mexican-built GM trucks, meanwhile, can use engines made in the U.S. An interconnected supply chain exists across companies and industries; if products are taxed each time they cross the border, that can have a ripple effect on manufacturing and costs. “We can do a base-case impact on growth of tariffs, but can we figure out what the impact is on inflation and growth when you have intra-industry trade? That’s like a whole [other] level, so that’s why we’re worried about tariffs,” Orrenius said.

Go Back