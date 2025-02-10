In brief: Owen Wilson, Alan Ritchson to star in action drama ‘Runner’ and more

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2025 at 8:16 am

Owen Wilson and Alan Ritchson are joining forces in the upcoming action drama film Runner. Deadline first reported the news Friday. Scott Waugh will direct the movie from writers Tommy White and Miles Hubley. The film follows Hank, played by Ritchson, a high-end courier who has three hours to transport an organ to save a young girl. Wilson will star as Ben, the medical courier Hank is forced to transport and protect ...

Madelyn Cline is starring alongside Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz in the upcoming action thriller Day Drinker. Variety reports that the Lionsgate film will be directed by Marc Webb, and that it will follow a cruise ship bartender who meets a mysterious day drinker. The pair then becomes entangled in a criminal underbelly ...

Baby Reindeer breakout Jessica Gunning is joining Ian McKellen, Michaela Cole and James Corden in Steven Soderbergh's new dark comedy The Christophers. Deadline reports that the actress joins the cast which will begin filming in London later in February. The Christophers tells the story of the estranged children of a once-famous artist who hire a forger to complete his unfinished works ...

