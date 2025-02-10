Two East Texas coaches named in TEA fraud investigation

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2025 at 8:03 am

Two East Texas coaches named in TEA fraud investigationEAST TEXAS — The Texas Education Agency has added the names of two East Texas educators to their growing list of people flagged in a certification fraud investigation. According to our news partner KETK, these teachers, coaches and educators are under investigation to see if they were involved with an alleged Houston-based scheme to falsify TEA certifications for hundreds of people, according to NBCDFW. As of now, there are 163 teachers on the list.

The educator certification is an official recognition indicating that an individual has met all the requirements to work as a certified teacher. With an educator certification, people can potentially receive higher pay and are permitted to work at public schools.

The two East Texas educators added on Tuesday are Reginald Hill with Carthage ISD and Taishia Holt with Lufkin ISD. Carthage ISD’s website lists Hill as a teacher and assistant football coach.

“Carthage ISD was notified by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) on Tuesday that a district employee is under investigation in connection with an alleged testing scheme,” Carthage ISD said in a statement to KETK News. “While we cannot discuss personnel matters, we are fully cooperating with TEA and will follow all applicable state regulations and district policy.”

Holt is listed on Lufkin ISD’s website as a girl’s track coach. Lufkin ISD has not responded to KETK’s requests for comment.

In December, four other East Texas educators were also named in connection to TEA’s investigation.

Palestine ISD – Brandon Hargers

New Boston ISD – Billy Brewer

Linden-Kildare CISD – Randel Clark

Chapel Hill ISD – Roald Raymond

The TEA is reminding the public that “the corresponding district represents the last known district of employment. However, this does not mean the educator is still employed with that specific district. Of the new batch of 60, there are 35 separate districts. All districts have been notified.”

