Two people shot with one bullet in Texarcana

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2025 at 4:23 am

TEXARKANA – Police are searching for a suspect after an argument at a Texarkana apartment complex led to a shooting that injured two people Saturday evening. According to our news partner KETK, investigators with the Texarkana Police Department say that a dispute between neighbors at the complex in the 1400 block of Richmond Road around 8:30 p.m. devolved into violence when a man pulled out a gun and fired it at the ground. The bullet ended up ricocheting and hitting two people. The alleged shooter and another suspect then assaulted one of the victims before running off, according to Texarkana PD.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police responded and found one suspect, Morgan Lanham, inside an apartment at the complex. He was arrested for assault. They are still looking for the suspected shooter, 27-year-old Dantray Copeland, on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. They believe he may have gotten a ride out of the area.

Anyone with information on where Copeland should call TTPD at (903) 798-3876 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

