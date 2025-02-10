Today is Monday February 10, 2025
New trailers for ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,’ ‘Thunderbolts*’ and more debut during Super Bowl

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2025 at 12:24 am
Paramount Pictures

New looks at some highly anticipated upcoming films premiered during Super Bowl 59 on Sunday.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning: The new Mission Impossible movie received a sneak peek on game day, with Tom Cruise asking for trust "one last time" in the high-intensity ad. The eighth and final installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise stars Cruise as Ethan Hunt alongside new and returning faces. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning arrives in theaters on May 23.

Lilo & Stitch: The upcoming reimagining of the 2002 Disney classic shared a new clip of Stitch running wild across the football field before slamming a cart into the field goal post. "Sign him IMMEDIATELY," Disney captioned the video. The Dean Fleischer Camp-directed film stars Chris Sanders, the original voice of Stitch, as well as Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis, among others. Lilo & Stitch arrives in theaters May 23.

Thunderbolts*: The new look at the Marvel movie shows Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine asking, "Who will keep the American people safe?," queuing up the introduction to the team of Marvel antiheroes. In the trailer, the group -- including Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, David Harbour's Red Guardian and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova -- slowly builds camaraderie. 

How to Train Your DragonThe new live-action reimagining of How to Train Your Dragon received a Super Bowl spot showing the friendship formed between a dragon and a Viking. In the new ad, a young Viking played by Mason Thames befriends Toothless, a massive dragon. The film arrives in theaters June 13.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

News Partner
