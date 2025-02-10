Super Bowl 59: Philadelphia Eagles beat Kansas City Chiefs

(NEW ORLEANS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are your Super Bowl 59 champions.

The Eagles beat last year's champs the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, Sunday night in a matchup at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, ending the Chiefs' quest to become the first team to three-peat in a Super Bowl.

The Eagles took an early and commanding lead with a first quarter touchdown from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was named Super Bowl MVP later in the night.

A second quarter interception taken for a touchdown by Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean extended Philadelphia's lead, which never relented. Touchdowns from A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith helped secure the Super Bowl win.

The Chiefs didn't get on the board until the third quarter, when Xavier Worthy scored a touchdown. Worthy went on to score a second touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the team was unable to erase the deficit.

The Eagles and the Chiefs previously faced off at the Super Bowl in 2022; that time, the Chiefs were the winners.

