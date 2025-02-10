State Rep. Jay Dean hosts ‘Let’s Save Our Lakes’ town hall

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2025 at 9:51 pm

AVINGER – East Texas State Rep. Jay Dean hosted a town hall on Saturday in order to discuss water issues in his district and across East Texas. According to our news partner KETK, Dean represents Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties in the Texas House and he’s been an outspoken on local water rights for years. Also on hand for the discussion Saturday were East Texas State Representatives Cole Hefner of Pittsburg and Gary VanDeaver of New Boston.

Much of the town hall focused on the potential sale of water from the nearby Lake O’ The Pines to Dallas but the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir to the north was also discussed. Jefferson, Pittsburgh, Daingerfield, Avinger, Lone Star, Ore City and Hughes Springs all helped fund the Lake O’ The Pines when it was first created and those cities would have to vote to sell the lake’s water to Dallas.



Representative Dean commented, “I want the sole focus to be that all parties are being completely transparent with the constituents. We must be very deliberate in protecting our water resources from the Metroplex, not only today, but for generations to come. Our water rights cannot be taken without our permission. You cannot be forced to sell water rights. They cannot be taken with eminent domain if we don’t sell. There’s no need to rush into any decision on this matter.”

Hefner represents two of the cities in the Northeast Texas Municipal Water District and said that East Texas shouldn’t lose water simply because the state is growing.

“Our state is growing, that’s a testament to good policy and a good living environment in the State of Texas but that don’t mean Dallas gets to come take our land and take our water so they can keep their swimming pools full,” said Hefner. “And so we want to make sure that our people are treated right, that our private property rights are protected. That is a cornerstone, the foundational cornerstone of our whole system of government. The right to own property, the right to worship, the freedom of speech, the freedom to gather like we are here today.”

Dean said that about 400 residents came out to the town hall on Saturday and he thanked Rep. VanDeaver, Rep. Hefner, Laura-Ashley Overdyke from The Caddo Lake Institute and a representative from Congressman Nathaniel Moran’s office for showing up as well.

