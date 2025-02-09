Aaron Rodgers reportedly told that Jets are moving on without him

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2025 at 2:21 pm

Aaron Rodgers’ time with the New York Jets may be coming to an end after all. The embattled quarterback has reportedly been told that the Jets will move on without him, per multiple media reports.

New York hired former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as its new head coach, leaving Rodgers’ future with the team in his hands. Per Fox’s Jay Glazer, Rodgers flew back to New Jersey to meet with the team before receiving the news that the Jets will be finding a new quarterback.

Rodgers’ tenuous NFL future has been based on multiple factors. Both the quarterback and Jets owner Woody Johnson have said that Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey will decide whether to keep Rodgers on the roster next season. Both Glenn and Mougey were repeatedly asked about Rodgers during their introductory press conference, but the two did not reveal any plans for the quarterback, just saying that there would be discussions.

Rodgers, 41, has also considered retirement, saying after the Jets’ season ended that he would “take some time” to think about what he wants to do. However, per Glazer, Rodgers’ attempt to meet with the team indicates that he is interested in playing next season — just not in New York.

Rodgers does not have any guaranteed money left on his deal, and is due $37.5 million in 2025, meaning that a trade is possibly on the table. The Jets could also release Rodgers, likely as a post-June 1 designation, leaving him free to sign with any team starting on March 12 if he chooses to keep playing.

Rodgers’ absence is likely to have an impact on his favorite receiver, Davante Adams, who was traded to the Jets to play with Rodgers again. Considering Adams’ cap number in 2025 — $38.3 million — he would need to agree to a new deal to stay in New York, which is unlikely; per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Adams would like to join a team on the West Coast.

The Jets will now have to find a new starting quarterback. The team holds the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, or could try to sign a veteran quarterback in the offseason.

Go Back