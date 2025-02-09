Nick Sirianni in line for huge payday if Eagles win Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With Nick Sirianni headed into the final year of his contract in 2025, a victory in Super Bowl LIX would be worth millions to the Philadelphia Eagles head coach.

A victory Sunday would be Siriani’s final validation and the ultimate leverage in his discussions for a new deal that are expected to follow the game.

A new contract for Sirianni is the last thing that the fourth-year coach and the Eagles will be thinking about Sunday, with so much on the line. But it is something that both sides — Sirianni and the Eagles organization — will need to address after Sunday’s game.

Either way, Sirianni will be in line for an extension. But it is important to note that rookie head coaches have reset the coaching salary structure this offseason, with deals ranging from $10 million to $13 million per season, which the Chicago Bears awarded to new head coach Ben Johnson.

If Sirianni leads the Eagles to a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, his asking price would be expected to go up — and he could argue that he is worth as much as any rookie head coach whose salary dwarfs his.

Siriani makes $7 million per season and is one of the lowest-paid NFL head coaches. He signed a five-year, $35 million deal in January 2021 that is set to expire after the 2025 season.

Sirianni, 43, is 48-20 in the regular season over his four years with the Eagles and has led Philadelphia to the Super Bowl in two of the past three years. Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie told reporters this week that Siriani “has done a phenomenal job” and called him “an incredible leader.”

“His future is going to be great,” Lurie said Monday. “We never talk about contracts or whatever publicly in 30 years, so I’m not going to start now. But he’s great.”

Teams typically do not like their head coaches to enter the last year of a contract, and rarely allow it. The Dallas Cowboys were the last team to try it this past season, letting Mike McCarthy enter the last year of a deal that became a talking point in Dallas’ disappointing season.

Last April, after Kansas City beat San Francisco in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs announced a contract extension for Andy Reid that takes him through the 2029 season and made him the NFL’s highest-paid head coach.

Coming off their second straight Super Bowl victory, the Chiefs also extended team president Mark Donovan and general manager Brett Veach through the 2029 season. Super Bowl wins mean that much to coaches, executives and players.

There also is a group of free agents from both teams in Sunday’s game who stand to profit from the result. Eagles players on expiring contracts after the Super Bowl include linebacker Zack Baun, defensive end Josh Sweat, defensive tackle Milton Williams and offensive lineman Mekhi Becton.

Chiefs players on expiring contracts after this game include guard Trey Smith, linebacker Nick Bolton, safety Justin Reid, defensive lineman Charles Omenihu and wide receivers Marquise Brown and DeAndre Hopkins.

