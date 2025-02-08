Congressman Moran to hire congressional aide with this unique background

February 8, 2025

TYLER – Congressman Nathaniel Moran of Tyler is looking to hire a veteran, a Gold Star family member or an active-duty spouse to serve as an aide in one of his offices. According to our news partner KETK, this opportunity comes via the Green and Gold Congressional Aide Program which was created to provide opportunities in Congress to veterans, Gold Star family members and spouses of those on active-duty in the military.

Congressman Moran said in a release, “I am proud to announce that my district office will participate in the Green and Gold Congressional Aide Program. This program provides employment opportunities for veterans, Gold Star families, and active-duty spouses within the House of Representatives. These individuals have sacrificed in service to our country, and it is a privilege to provide employment opportunities to those who have answered the call to serve.”



The following potential duties for the position were listed by Moran’s office:

– Working as a constituent service representative

– Helping local constituents resolve issues with federal agencies

– Serving as liaison to local Veterans Service Organizations

– Attending local events and meetings on behalf of Congressman Moran

– Performing legislative work

Those interested in the position are asked to go to USAJOBS online. Any questions can be answered by calling Moran’s office at 202-225-3035.

