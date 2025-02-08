Today is Saturday February 08, 2025
ktbb logo


Marshall PD arrest fleeing DWI suspect

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2025 at 9:37 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Marshall PD arrest fleeing DWI suspectMARSHALL – A man was arrested for DWI after an injury-causing collision in Marshall on Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, police grabbed a fleeing 22-year-old Pablo Villa after his involvement in a car accident on East End Blvd South near Highway 59.

Officers charged Villa with driving while intoxicated and causing a collision with injury. After posting a bond of $12,000, he was released from the Harrison County Jail.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC