Marshall PD arrest fleeing DWI suspect

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2025 at 9:37 pm

MARSHALL – A man was arrested for DWI after an injury-causing collision in Marshall on Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, police grabbed a fleeing 22-year-old Pablo Villa after his involvement in a car accident on East End Blvd South near Highway 59.

Officers charged Villa with driving while intoxicated and causing a collision with injury. After posting a bond of $12,000, he was released from the Harrison County Jail.

