Source: UNC expected to hire Brian Belichick as safeties coach

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2025 at 9:23 pm

(AP) — North Carolina is expected to hire Brian Belichick as safeties coach, a source confirmed to ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Saturday.

Belichick, the youngest son of new Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick, spent the past five seasons as the New England Patriots’ safeties coach before leaving in January.

Belichick spent the past nine years on the Patriots’ staff — first as a personnel assistant (2016), then as a coaching assistant (2017 to 2019) before being elevated to safeties coach in 2020.

He will reunite with his brother, Steve, who was hired to serve as the Tar Heels’ defensive coordinator after spending 12 seasons as a defensive assistant with the Patriots and one season as the defensive coordinator with the Washington Huskies

