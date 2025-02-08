Taylor’s 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left leads No. 10 Texas A&M past Missouri 67-64

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2025 at 9:18 pm

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Wade Taylor IV made a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining to lift No. 10 Texas A&M past No. 15 Missouri 67-64 on Saturday.

Pharrel Payne scored 20 points, Taylor added 15 and Henry Coleman III grabbed a career-best 16 rebounds for the Aggies (18-5, 7-3 SEC) who entered in a three-way tie with Florida and Missouri for third place in the SEC.

Tamar Bates led Missouri with 16 points, Mark Mitchell added 14 and Tamar Bates scored 12 for Missouri (18-5, 6-4) which lost at home for the first time this season.

Taylor’s long-range shot put the Aggies ahead after Andersson Garcia converted one of two free throws to tie it at 64 with 46 seconds remaining.

The Aggies opened on a 12-0 run before Bates hit a 3-pointer from the corner 5:40 into the game and didn’t trail for the first 31:05 of the contest.

Takeaways

Texas A&M: The Aggies dominated the paint in the first half by scoring 24 of 38 points inside and outrebounding Missouri 19-12. The second half was a different story as the Aggies were outrebounded 20-15 as Missouri asserted itself inside.

Missouri: The Tigers got a boost from freshman Marcus Allen, who grabbed six rebounds in the second half after not playing in the first. The Aggies kept Missouri in check offensively, as the Tigers were held to fewer than 70 points for just the third time this season.

Key moment

After Taylor made a 3 with 14:50 remaining in the second half, the Tigers scored 12 straight points as part of a 15-2 run. Allen’s layup pulled Missouri ahead 51-49 for its first lead with 8:55 remaining, and Bates made a 3-pointer with 7:18 remaining to give the Tigers a 56-51 lead.

Key stat

Texas is 9-4 in games that were within one possession at the final media timeout

Up next

Texas A&M: Hosts Georgia on Tuesday night.

Missouri: Hosts Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

Go Back