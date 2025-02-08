Today is Saturday February 08, 2025
Marshall PD arrest two in drug trafficking investigation

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2025 at 5:29 pm
HARRISON COUNTY – Two people are behind bars after a search warrant was conducted in a Harrison County house on Friday as part of a drug trafficking investigation. According to our news partner KETK, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force arrested 59-year-old Bobby Treece of Karnack, for the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Also arrested was 37-year-old Amber Watson, from Marshall. Watson was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the search, officers found more evidence, leading to a second charge of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. MPD said both Treece and Watson are being held in the Harrison County Jail.



