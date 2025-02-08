Nets buy out Ben Simmons; move to Clippers next, sources say

(AP) — Ben Simmons has agreed to a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets and intends to sign with the LA Clippers after clearing waivers, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Saturday.

A three-time All-Star, Simmons joins the Clippers as a high-upside addition in the buyout field. The Clippers have had tremendous success on the buyout market in recent years, with productive stints from Russell Westbrook, Nicolas Batum and Reggie Jackson.

Simmons, 28, has spent three seasons in Brooklyn since he was acquired in a deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. He has dealt with a variety of injuries in those years and has played more than 40 games just once with the Nets. In leaving the franchise, he gave back $1.1 million, the prorated minimum contract, in his buyout, sources told Charania.

Simmons now will team up with Harden in Los Angeles for a Clippers team that entered play Saturday seventh in the Western Conference standings after dropping three straight.

This season, Simmons is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 25 minutes per game. He figures to give the Clippers another much-needed playmaker and ball handler who can help alleviate some of the pressure on Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

The Clippers also added Bogdan Bogdanovic this week to help create more offense and shotmaking for a team that has exceeded expectations this season because of its stingy defense. The Clippers traded Terance Mann to Atlanta as part of the deal that landed Bogdanovic. At 6-foot-10, Simmons can be the Swiss Army knife-like utility player that Mann was supposed to be for coach Ty Lue this season.

The Clippers will certainly hope that Simmons will be able to create more shots for teammates, be another defender with size and help on the glass as they continue to push for a top-six spot in the playoffs after the All-Star break.

Simmons is in the final year of a five-year, maximum contract he signed with the Sixers. He’s set to hit free agency this summer. In addition to the Clippers, Simmons also met with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

