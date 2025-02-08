Longview Trade Days back to newly renovated exhibit center today

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2025 at 7:03 am

LONGVIEW – The Longview Trade Days is returning to its original location at the Longview Exhibit Center this weekend after renovating the building and installing new heating and air conditioners. According to our news partner KETK, Longview Trade Days Coordinator Billy Clay said that everyone is excited to be back in their original location.

“Everyone is proud to back supporting East Texas vendors while proving locals with some much needed finds,” said Clay.

Longview Trade Days will run Saturday from from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

