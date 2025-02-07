Two shot near Forney ISD campus

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2025 at 4:59 pm

FORNEY— Our news partner, KETK, reports that two people are injured after a shooting was reported at around 2 p.m. near Forney ISD’s Brown Middle School.

A driver stopped at the middle school asking for help after two people were shot in a nearby neighborhood. NBC 5’s Texas Sky Ranger arrived over the school at around 2:30 p.m., when a person on a stretcher was being loaded onto an air ambulance. The driver stopped at the school for help, the district said, and what led to the shooting occurred off campus. Forney ISD said all students and staff were safe inside the school.

Since then, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office said the two victims were shot in the 2000 block of Chisolm Trail but their condition is unknown at this time. Two people were taken into custody, but their identities have not been released. Students at the middle school were released at 2:30 p.m., however all other Forney ISD schools were released at their regular time. The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available, the sheriff’s office said.

