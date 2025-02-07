Tenaha ISD student removed from campus after making threat

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2025 at 3:16 pm

TENAHA – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a Tenaha ISD student was removed from campus after making a threat towards one of the district’s schools on Friday.

According to Tenaha ISD, campus administrators were made aware of an incident that may threaten the safety and security of their school. The student that made the threat was then reportedly removed from campus and no longer has access to TISD. School officials said that there is no further threat from this student and appropriate disciplinary and criminal procedures are taking place.

“The safety of our students, staff and community continues to be at the forefront of responsibilities at Tenaha ISD,” TISD said.

