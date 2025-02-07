Today is Friday February 07, 2025
ktbb logo


Tenaha ISD student removed from campus after making threat

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2025 at 3:16 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tenaha ISD student removed from campus after making threatTENAHA – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a Tenaha ISD student was removed from campus after making a threat towards one of the district’s schools on Friday.

According to Tenaha ISD, campus administrators were made aware of an incident that may threaten the safety and security of their school. The student that made the threat was then reportedly removed from campus and no longer has access to TISD. School officials said that there is no further threat from this student and appropriate disciplinary and criminal procedures are taking place.

“The safety of our students, staff and community continues to be at the forefront of responsibilities at Tenaha ISD,” TISD said.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC