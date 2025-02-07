Who pays for up to $33 billion in new, improved power lines?

February 7, 2025

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports everyday residents and small businesses could end up paying for much of the $30 billion-plus in new and upgraded long-distance power lines needed largely to support more data centers, oil and gas electrification and cryptocurrency miners. Almost half of those investments are required in just the Permian Basin, according to a plan for the region approved by state regulators last fall that is estimated to cost approximately $13 billion. Texas needs new power lines because the current electric grid “has really become fully utilized,” Pablo Vegas, CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said at a Tuesday meeting of the grid operator’s board. In the coming years, electricity demand is expected to surge, especially as Big Tech companies race to build data centers to develop artificial intelligence technologies.

Transmission lines, the “superhighways” of the grid, are considered a public good. Thus, transmission costs are paid for by all Texas electricity consumers on their monthly electricity bill over decades. The allocation of those costs, however, is not uniform. Large industrial users can reduce their electricity consumption at strategic times to “very much reduce or even avoid their transmission charges,” said Olivier Beaufils, an ERCOT specialist at Aurora Energy Reseach, an energy consulting firm. “That means the rest of the costs gets higher for everyone else,” he said. Industrial facilities are the leading reason Texas needs an estimated $30.8 billion to nearly $33 billion in transmission investments, according to a recent ERCOT report. Yet these sectors could shift much of the costs to other consumers, such as households and small businesses. Examining how transmission costs are allocated is a priority for the Senate Business and Commerce Committee, which handles power grid issues, as lawmakers convene in Austin over the next several months. Sen. Charles Schwertner, chair of the committee, said in a January interview that he believes industrial consumers are “gaming the system, to an extent.”

