More English Teacher is on the way.

FX has renewed the comedy for a second season. The series created by and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez has been renewed for a 10-episode season 2, the president of FX entertainment Nick Grad announced Friday.

“English Teacher was one of the most critically acclaimed new shows of 2024 and we are grateful to the producers, writers, cast, directors and crew for the show’s creative excellence,” Grad said. “We look forward to the new season.”

The renewal news comes after sexual assault allegations against Alvarez made by Jon Ebeling, his former co-star from the web series The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo, came to light. Ebeling first made his allegations public in an Instagram Story in August 2024, before he expanded on the topic in an article published by New York Magazine in December 2024.

FX made no comment on the allegations in its renewal announcement. It released a statement after the report was first published.

“We reviewed the allegations presented to us by another media outlet prior to the show’s launch. Mr. Ebeling never reached out to us with any concerns. We will have no further comment at this time,” FX said.

Season 2 of English Teacher is set to premiere sometime in 2025. The show also stars Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni, Sean Patton and Carmen Christopher.

