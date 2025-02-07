‘Emilia Pérez’ actress Karla Sofía Gascón vows to stay silent after offensive comments

Best actress Oscar nominee Karla Sofía Gascón is vowing to stay silent.

The Spanish actress, who has come under fire for offensive comments she wrote on the social platform X, took to Instagram Thursday to announce that she is staying silent for the rest of the Emilia Pérez awards campaign.

In the post's caption, Gascón referenced an interview Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard gave to Deadline, where he said he was no longer in contact with her and condemned her offensive posts, in which she made comments about Islam, George Floyd and the high amount of diversity at the Oscars.

"Following Jacques interview that I understand, I decided, for the film, for Jacques, for the cast, for the incredible crew who deserves it, for the beautiful adventure we all had together, to let the work talk for itself, hoping my silence will allow the film to be appreciated for what it is, a beautiful ode to love and difference," Gascón wrote.

She ended her post by apologizing to those she has hurt.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been hurt along the way," Gascón wrote.

