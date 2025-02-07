UT Tyler announces 2025 East Texas Big Event Feb. 22

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler will co-host the 2025 East Texas Big Event, Saturday, Feb. 22, at Bergfeld Park in Tyler. Held in partnership with the city of Tyler and Tyler Junior College, the East Texas Big Event is a day of service for students and employees of UT Tyler and TJC. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. with service projects starting at 10 a.m.

“We are excited to once again host the East Texas Big Event with our friends from Tyler Junior

College and the city of Tyler,” said Maddie Bailey, UT Tyler assistant director of campus activities.

“Our students can give back to the community that gives so much to them.”

Registration deadline is Monday, Feb. 19. To register or for more information,

visit uttyler.edu/service/bigevent.php or email leadeserve@uttyler.edu. Registration is only open to

TJC and UT Tyler students and employees.

Students, faculty and staff volunteers will conduct service projects at various locations throughout

Tyler including the Salvation Army, Discovery Science Place, and the city of Tyler parks. The Big

Event will conclude with a lunch for all volunteers at Bergfeld Park.

