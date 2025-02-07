Today is Friday February 07, 2025
Winnsboro ISD student detained after loaded gun found in backpack

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2025 at 11:51 am
Winnsboro ISD student detained after loaded gun found in backpackWINNSBORO — According to our news partner, KETK, a Winnsboro High School student was detained after a loaded gun was found Friday morning.

According to WISD, a firearm was recovered from a student’s backpack and the situation was handled immediately after staff was made aware. The Winnsboro Police Department said the student responsible was detained by the school’s police department and there is no ongoing threat to their campus.

“The safety of our students is always our top priority, and we appreciate the swift response of our staff and law enforcement,” WISD said. “Thank you for your support as we continue to ensure a safe learning environment for all.”



