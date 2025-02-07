Today is Friday February 07, 2025
Marshall traffic stop leads to arrest of 17-year-old wanted for aggravated robbery

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2025 at 11:20 am
Marshall traffic stop leads to arrest of 17-year-old wanted for aggravated robberyMARSHALL — Our news partner, KETK, reports that a traffic stop on Wednesday led to the arrest of a 17-year-old wanted for aggravated robbery and a man for drug possession.

According to Marshall Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on Woodland Road when they discovered a firearm and drugs inside the vehicle, resulting in the arrest of Zamaria Parker, 17, and Jakavion Adkins, 19, both of Marshall. Officials said Parker had outstanding warrants including aggravated robbery, traffic and weapon violations and was also arrested with possession of marijuana and additional weapon violations. Adkins was arrested for possession of marijuana. Parker and Adkins were booked and taken into the Harrison County Jail, where Parker is being held on a bond totaling $115,000, and Adkins has since been released.



