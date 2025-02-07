Today is Friday February 07, 2025
ktbb logo


Thunder sign rookie G Ajay Mitchell to multi-year deal, Branden Carlson to two-way contract

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2025 at 6:49 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder signed rookie second-round draft pick Ajay Mitchell to a multi-year contract and Branden Carlson to a two-way contract on Thursday.

Mitchell, a guard from Belgium who played in college UC-Santa Barbara, originally signed a two-way contract last July. Terms of the new agreement were not released.

In 34 games, Mitchell is averaging 6.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is one of two rookies in the league this season shooting at least 50% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. He has been out for a month with a toe sprain.

Mitchell was the 38th overall pick in the draft. Oklahoma City acquired his rights from the New York Knicks on draft night.

Carlson, a 7-foot center, has appeared in 15 games for Oklahoma City this season after originally being signed in November. He scored a career-high 11 points and grabbed four rebounds in a win over Cleveland last month. He is averaging 3.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.3 minutes per game this season.

In five games for Oklahoma City’s G League team, Carlson is averaging 15.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC