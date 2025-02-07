Today is Friday February 07, 2025
Anthony Davis won’t make Dallas debut in Mavericks’ NBA Finals rematch against Boston Celtics

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2025 at 6:48 am
BOSTON (AP) — Mavericks center Anthony Davis was ruled out for Thursday night’s NBA Finals rematch against the Boston Celtics, coach Jason Kidd said, pushing his Dallas debut back to Saturday at the earliest.

Davis was acquired for Luka Doncic, a five-time All-NBA first teamer, on Sunday in a trade that was not just the biggest heading into Thursday’s trade deadline but among the top blockbusters in league history.

Davis has been out since Jan. 28 with an abdominal strain. Kidd said Thursday that he hoped to have him back for Saturday’s game against the Houston Rockets in Dallas.

