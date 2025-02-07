Children removed from home after drugs found accessible

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2025 at 4:42 am

NACOGDOCHES — Child Protective Services officials have removed Nacogdoches children from a residence after authorities located illegal drugs easily accessible in the house according to our news partner KETK.

The Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Ellington Street on Wednesday where they reportedly found methamphetamines, marijuana, crack cocaine and ecstasy. Authorities said some of the drugs were easily accessible to children in the apartment. This, officials said, caused the Texas Department of Family and Protection Services to be contacted and the children were removed from the home.

Terrence Demon Jones, 42, was arrested on manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, abandoning or endangering a child, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Alisha Denette Jones, 33, was arrested on abandoning or endangering a child, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

