Two arrested in Nacogdoches drug bust

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2025 at 4:42 am

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY — According to our news partner KETK, two East Texans were arrested on Tuesday following a drug bust at a Nacogdoches home. Deputies served a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Cleaver Street on Feb. 4 after an investigation led them to believe drugs were being sold from the residence. Inside the house, deputies found a loaded handgun, cocaine, ecstasy, suspected fentanyl pills, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia used for the use and sale of illegal drugs.

40-year-old George Ray Fields, Jr. and 30-year-old Ambria Nicole Curl were taken into custody. Fields was charged with a first-degree felony for the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance and a state jail felony for possession of a controlled substance.

A first degree felony warrant for the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance from Shelby County was also served when Fields was arrested.

Curl was charged with a state jail felony for possession of a controlled substance and posted a $6,000 bond. She was released from jail on Feb. 5.

