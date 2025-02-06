Judge rejects second auction of Alex Jones’ Infowars

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2025 at 4:35 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports A federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday rejected a proposal to hold a second auction for assets owned by Alex Jones’ right-wing conspiracy website Infowars. “We’re not doing that any more,” Judge Christopher Lopez said in a hearing in Houston’s downtown courtroom. “I don’t trust the process.” The hearing was scheduled to hear arguments over a settlement related to Jones’ bankruptcy case. Jones owes the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting more than $1.4 billion after losing defamation cases to them in Texas and Connecticut. The settlement proposed a way for the sides in the two judgments to divide the proceeds from selling Jones’ assets between them.

The settlement could potentially have cleared the way for Jones’ assets to finally be auctioned off. Jones, who is appealing the civil judgments, objected to the proposed settlement, and more than a dozen attorneys came to Lopez’s courtroom Wednesday morning prepared to argue over the matter. Lopez, however, brought the hearing to an end without hearing arguments from any attorneys. The judge said he couldn’t approve the settlement, because it also sought to collect money from Free Speech Systems, Infowars’ parent company, which is owned by Jones. Lopez left the courtroom without hearing arguments from attorneys, all of whom declined to comment. Jones’ attorneys hurriedly made calls to a delivery service to ask it to pick up boxes of exhibits it had just recently dropped off.

