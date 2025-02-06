‘Border czar’ Tom Homan threatens military action against Mexican cartels if necessary

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2025 at 3:52 pm

ABC News

(WASHINGTON) -- "Border czar" Tom Homan said President Donald Trump won't hesitate to use the U.S. military if Mexican cartels target American troops on the southern border.

"I think the cartels would be foolish to take on the military, but we know they've taken on the Mexican military before, but now we have the United States military," he told ABC News Live on Thursday.

"Do I expect violence to escalate? Absolutely, because the cartels are making record amounts of money," Homan said, going on to say that they continue to secure the border, "We're taking money out of their pocket."

Homan said the troops "need to protect themselves" and that he would send a warning to the cartels if any U.S. soldiers are harmed: "The wrath of President Trump's going to come down."

"He has the ability to wipe them off the face of the Earth," he said.

On his first day in office, Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border, allowing the Department of Defense to deploy armed forces to the region.

He also signed an executive order to designate drug cartels and other criminal organizations as foreign terrorist organizations or specifically designated global terrorists.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has also been conducting raids across the nation to round up undocumented migrants for deportation as part of the Trump administration's hard-line immigration policies.

The administration has said the first priority in these raids is to target violent criminals.

About three-quarters -- 76% -- of the 14,000 migrants who have been arrested so far are criminals, Homan told ABC News Live on Thursday.

"Where do the collaterals come? The collateral arrests happen when we're looking for the bad guy and we find others with them," he said.

Homan said he doesn't have a daily quota on arrests of undocumented migrants, saying, "I want to arrest as many as we can arrest."

"If you're in the country illegally, you're not off the table, but you're not going to be a priority," he said.

Asked how the administration contends with deporting families back to dangerous countries, Homan responded, "What country is dangerous?"

Many migrants entering the U.S. come from countries such as Haiti and Venezuela, which have the strictest "do not travel" warnings from the State Department due to violence.

"People need to understand what is asylum. Asylum is, you're escaping fear and persecution from your home government because of race, religion, political affiliation and participation in a specific social group," he said.

Homan argued there are many "fraudulent" asylum claims that have overwhelmed the system and legitimate asylum-seekers are "sitting in the back seat."

"What you don't do to claim asylum is enter the country illegally," he said. "You go to a port of entry."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back