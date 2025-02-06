Today is Thursday February 06, 2025
Athens man sentenced after threatening to shoot officers and wife

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2025 at 4:35 pm
Athens man sentenced after threatening to shoot officers and wifeATHENS — According to our news partner, KETK, an Athens man was sentenced to eight years in prison after threatening to shoot at officers and his wife.

In reports from the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, the Athens Police Department responded to West College Street in Athens on April 24, 2024, after a man called 911 saying he was going to kill his wife and himself. The DA said that after officers approached the home, 35-year-old convicted felon on parole, Celso Seabo Garza II threatened to get a gun from inside to shoot at officers and his wife so she could watch him get shot.

Garza was sentenced to 8 years in state prison on Jan. 23 after he pleaded guilty to third-degree felony, obstruction or retaliation.



News Partner
