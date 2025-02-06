Bass Pro Shop to host two-day hiring event in Tyler

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2025 at 4:35 pm

TYLER – Our news partner, KETK, reports that Bass Pro Shop will host a two-day hiring event in Tyler as they prepare to open their new location.

The event will take place on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 at the Tyler Holiday Inn Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The company is looking to hire over 130 full-time and part-time employees for all departments. The new store is set to include fishing and hunting equipment as well as hiking gear and will offer free seasonal experiences for the whole family. Construction for the new store remains ongoing, and a grand opening date is expected to be announced soon.

During the event, on-site interviews will be conducted and individuals who want to share their passion for the outdoors are encouraged to apply.

Bass Pro Shop’s across the country are recognized for providing friendly, expert service to all customers. The company’s service was recognized once again when they were listed for the third consecutive year as the leading outdoor retailer on Newsweek’s “America’s Best Retailers” list. The company was additionally named one of “America’s Most Admired Workplaces 2025” by Newsweek.

Benefits of being a part of the Bass Pro Shop team included competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay, health and life insurance as well as discounts on up to 50% off on store merchandise.

