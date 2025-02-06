How dare we even presume to ask.

How dare anyone – least of all someone dispatched by Donald Trump – presume to investigate how our tax money gets spent. That’s exactly what Elon Musk – the richest man in the world – is doing and the Democrats are coming unglued.

Elon Musk is working for the Trump administration gratis and is heading up an ad hoc government…agency?, committee?, initiative?… call it whatever, it goes by “DOGE,” the Department of Government Efficiency. It’s not really a department in the strictest sense of the word but it doesn’t matter. Elon Musk is busy bringing to light the federal government’s horrific stewardship of our money. And right now, he’s focused on the United States Agency for International Development – a.k.a USAID.

Like most federal programs, USAID started with great intentions. President John F. Kennedy wanted to organize US foreign aid under a single agency. The agency’s principal mandate was to provide disaster and poverty relief to nations around the world who might otherwise have sought such relief from the Soviet Union – and in so doing fall under Soviet domination.

But also like most federal programs, USAID has mutated into something far removed from its founding vision.

And Elon Musk is on it.

Space is simply too short for an exhaustive listing of the ways USAID is wasting your money (while mocking your core values). But here’s a short list.

$446,000 to promote the expansion of atheism in Nepal.

$3.3 million to “normalize being LGBTQ” in the Caribbean.

How about this gem: $1 million to help disabled people in Tajikistan to become “climate leaders.”

3.6 billion condoms having a price tag of $118.6 million spread about to 60 countries around the world.

$55,750 for a presentation—led by female and LGBTQ+ journalists—warning about the impact of “climate change” in Argentina.

$2 million for sex changes and “LGBT activism” in Guatamala.

The list never ends. And it is truly astonishing how much of it is tied in one way or another to either sex or climate change. And it’s equally astonishing how little of it is tied to disaster relief, poverty relief or indeed anything connected to American national interest.

When did you vote for any of this crap? When did Obama or Biden or Bush or Clinton or anybody tell us this was going on?

As for the Democrats, their attitude is, “How dare we question it?” Here’s a short montage of them melting down Wednesday over Elon Musk asking on our behalf.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) We will see you in the courts and Congress and the streets. Elon Musk is a Nazi nepo baby. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) It is time for us to shine. It is time for us to be heard. It is time for us to make sure that they know that we will not go. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) In the building behind me. Elon Musk is seizing power from the American people. We are here to fight back. https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/usaid-dem-meltdown-at-treasury-02-05-25.mp3

This is what now passes for policy debate among Democrats.

So, bottom line, stop and consider this. USAID is one agency. There are hundreds.

It’s probably a good thing that Elon Musk sleeps at the office.

