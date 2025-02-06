Sarah Michelle Gellar confirms ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ reboot: ‘This will be for you’

Buffy is coming back.

Sarah Michelle Gellar has confirmed she is returning to her iconic character Buffy Summers in a reboot of the show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

In a post shared to Instagram on Thursday, Gellar wrote that fans may have heard the news, but that she realized she had yet to confirm it.

"Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential 'Buffy' revival," Gellar wrote. "I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I’ve always done, I told Gail that I just didn’t see a way for the show to exist again."

Gellar wrote that Berman would usually be aligned with her in thinking that way, but that this time she heard "something different in her voice." The actress then agreed to meet with Zhao, and their 20-minute coffee outing quickly turned into a four-hour meeting.

"We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us," Gellar said. "While I didn’t agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation."

Those conversations extended over the next three years, as they continued to add new collaborators, including Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, to the project. Eventually they landed on an idea for the reboot.

"I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit 'Buffy' and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right," Gellar wrote. "This has been a long process, and it’s not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there."

Gellar ended her post by saying the new show is entirely because of and for the fans.

"I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love 'Buffy' as much as I do. And as much as you do," Gellar wrote. "Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

