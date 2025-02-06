4 dead after DOD-contracted aircraft crashes in Philippines

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2025 at 1:01 pm

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- A DOD-contracted aircraft flying an "intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance" mission crashed in the Philippine Province of Maguindanao del Sur, killing all four on board, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said Thursday.



The victims included one U.S. military service member and three defense contractors, according to federal officials.



"The incident occurred during a routine mission in support of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation activities," U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement, noting that the aircraft was requested by Filipino allies.



The names of the crew are being withheld for at least 24 hours pending next-of-kin notification.



The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to federal officials.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back