Gov. Greg Abbott offers Trump land, military bases and jail cells

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2025 at 12:32 pm

AUSTIN – The Dallas Morning News reports that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, seeking about $11 billion to defray state spending on border security, didn’t come empty handed to Wednesday’s Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump. Texas, he told Trump, can provide billions in assets to help the administration secure the border, enforce immigration laws and deport immigrants. That includes land for building more border wall sections, military bases to house federal authorities and thousands of prison cells for use as detention facilities, he said. Abbott cast his offer as akin to a real estate deal and said Trump understood where he was coming from.

Abbott’s battles with former President Joe Biden over the border helped raise his national profile as he sent Texas National Guard soldiers to the border, had buoys strung across the Rio Grande and ordered razor wire barriers erected in an effort to block migrants. Abbott is seeking more than $11 billion from Washington to cover costs of Operation Lone Star, his 4-year-old border security initiative. Trump’s election victory flipped the state’s relationship with the federal government, with Trump and Abbott closely aligned on border and immigration policies. Abbott said the two discussed progress made since Trump took office. Illegal immigration into Texas has slowed to a “mere trickle,” Abbott said. He talked up more than 56 miles of border wall the state has built, with 18 additional miles under construction. Abbott also said the state controls many more miles of land along the border that could be used for a wall.

