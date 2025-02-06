Judge to consider blocking FBI from assembling list of agents who investigated Jan. 6

(NEW YORK) -- A federal judge on Thursday will consider whether to block the Federal Bureau of Investigation from assembling a list of agents involved in cases related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack for potential disciplinary action or firings.

A class action lawsuit filed anonymously by a group of FBI agents alleges that the country's leading law enforcement agency is planning to engage in "potential vigilante action" to retaliate against government employees who worked on Jan. 6 cases or Donald Trump's classified documents case.

The lawsuit warned that the effort to survey thousands of FBI agents about their past work could be "catastrophic to national security" and result in the termination of as many as 6,000 FBI agents.

The plaintiffs warned that the Department of Justice may seek to publicly disseminate the names of agents that investigated the conduct that allegedly stemmed from the sitting president.

"Such public disclosures would directly put the safety of all impacted individuals at risk as well as their family members," the lawsuit said.

In a court filing submitted Thursday morning, the Justice Department urged the judge hearing the case to reject the plaintiffs' request to impose a restraining order blocking the collection the list.

DOJ attorneys argued in the filing that the motion for the restraining order is based largely on speculation and that the FBI agents have failed to show they face any imminent threats in connection with the list.

Trump's federal classified documents case and his Jan. 6 case were both dropped following Trump's reelection in November due to a longstanding Justice Department policy prohibiting the prosecution of a sitting president.

