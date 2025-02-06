First execution in Texas since delay of Roberson’s death date

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2025 at 9:01 am

EAST TEXAS — Texas has carried out its first execution since the state tried to put a Palestine man to death, a battle that is still raging. Robert Roberson was to have been put to death three and a half months ago. He was convicted in the 2002 death of his daughter. The courts have upheld the conviction, but after hearing new evidence, a Texas House Committee became convinced Roberson was wrongly convicted based on shaken baby syndrome, and that the girl actually died from an acute illness.

The committee managed to derail the execution in October by issuing a subpoena for Roberson to testify. A stay was issued, then lifted it with the Texas Attorney General’s Office insisting that Roberson will not appear. Now with new members added to the court of criminal appeals, Roberson’s lawyers say they are close to filing a new appeal.

Go Back